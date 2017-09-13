Kofi Mante drops ‘Falling in love’

Music of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Gh Joy

2017-09-13

Kofi Mante <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505343622_514_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mugen Vision label act Kofi Mante has bounced back again with this song titled “Falling In Love” off his “Burning Desire” album

The Canadian based Ghanaian musician teams up with Nakay on this project which we believe is going to be a street anthem soon.

He drops this one off his “Burning Desire” album which is promised to be out few weeks from now.

This one, “Falling In Love” talks about an experience with a female friend he had which later developed from friendship to love/lust.

Kofi Mante tells us the visuals for “Falling In Love” will be out soon, shot in two locations, Canada and Ghana.

Listen, stream or download song below.