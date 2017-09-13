John Dumelo spotted holidaying in Dubai with alleged wife-to-be

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has been captured in a picture with a young lady believed to be his fiancée to whom he is about getting married.

According to the Instagram account named Mensablogs, the actor is purported to be in Dubai with the lady whose name is yet to be known.

The two are allegedly having a thrilling time on holidays. The picture as posted by mensablogs showed John Dumelo and the lady getting all cozy together in what appears as a hotel room.

The owner of the account captioned the post, “Beautiful fiancée of Handsome Ghanaian Actor @johndumelo1 both are alleged to be holidaying together in Dubai. Take your eyes off John Ladies!! He’s out of the market!!”.

The love life of the actor has been on the low since it is not certain if he is in a relationship with any lady.

He has been rumored to be dating a number of icons but the veracity of the rumors are yet to be found.

After the picture was posted, some fans reacted with different comments. One comment believed to be coming from a lady read, “Until he gets married we r still all in competition”.

It was a clear indication that the actor was still on the watch list of other ‘prowling’ ladies.

John Dumelo who is noted to be a lover of travelling was recently in Amsterdam and gave his followers and fans on social media updates on his travels.

He has been on a number of trips including one to South Africa with actress Jackie Appiah where they were treated with visits to many tourist attraction sites in the country.