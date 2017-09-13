It seems a beef is loading between Runtown and Mr Eazi

Music of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: bnbtv.biz

2017-09-12

Runtown and Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi is yet again in another Ghana meets Naija feud as he jabbed Nigerian acts who now use Ghanaian terms in their songs to make hit records. His expression has literally turned him into a “Tilapia” and some Nigerians are having a bite of him.

In an interview the “Shitor” hitmaker had at a U.K based Radio Channel, Capital Xtra, he asked that how come all of sudden some Nigerian acts who have not been to Ghana before are now using some Ghanaian terms like “Sika, Maame and Odor” and in their songs?

His comment infuriated some Nigerians and they have been at his throat since, taunting him as being ungrateful to Nigerians who uplifted him than Ghanaians did.

Watch the interviewed below.

Runtown Subtly Shades Mr. Eazi For Saying Nigerian Artistes Copy His Music Style

It seems a beef is loading between Runtown and Mr Eazi, and this comes after the latter accused colleagues of ripping off his style.

Recall that in January, the Skintight singer took to Twitter to pay homage to Ghana and asserted that the new sounds coming out of Nigeria are deeply influenced by works churned out from Ghana.

Also in a recent interview, Mr Eazi fired direct shots at his Nigerian colleagues saying they are all ripping off what he started; mixing Ghanaian sounds/words with Nigerian ones to make hit songs. Though he didn’t name names, we all know that Runtown is chief among them.

Now, Runtown is shading the heck out of Mr Eazi for making that statement, using the opportunity to reveal that he is set to drop another song influenced by Ghanaian sounds. And if Mr Eazi doesn’t like it, Runtown thinks Mr Eazi can go and hug a transformer.

See what Runtown tweeted to reply Mr Eazi

Check out some twitter reactions to Mr Eazi’s comment from some Nigerians who are baking him hot in the grilling oven:

However, to all the negative attacks that came at him, the “Bankulize” crooner says “Fire Burn Haters” – that’s exactly what his caption on a new post on Instagram says – see it below.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR