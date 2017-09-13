Music of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Mr Eazi is yet again in another Ghana meets Naija feud as he jabbed Nigerian acts who now use Ghanaian terms in their songs to make hit records. His expression has literally turned him into a “Tilapia” and some Nigerians are having a bite of him.

In an interview the “Shitor” hitmaker had at a U.K based Radio Channel, Capital Xtra, he asked that how come all of sudden some Nigerian acts who have not been to Ghana before are now using some Ghanaian terms like “Sika, Maame and Odor” and in their songs?

His comment infuriated some Nigerians and they have been at his throat since, taunting him as being ungrateful to Nigerians who uplifted him than Ghanaians did.

Watch the interviewed below.

Wizkid said, “Once I do this tour, that means I’ve done it all in Africa.” He had a plan. He’s been there and done that. Now, bigger goals ???? pic.twitter.com/8A1I3iXDe6 — zaga dat ?? (@fxntney) September 9, 2017

Runtown Subtly Shades Mr. Eazi For Saying Nigerian Artistes Copy His Music Style

It seems a beef is loading between Runtown and Mr Eazi, and this comes after the latter accused colleagues of ripping off his style.

Recall that in January, the Skintight singer took to Twitter to pay homage to Ghana and asserted that the new sounds coming out of Nigeria are deeply influenced by works churned out from Ghana.

Also in a recent interview, Mr Eazi fired direct shots at his Nigerian colleagues saying they are all ripping off what he started; mixing Ghanaian sounds/words with Nigerian ones to make hit songs. Though he didn’t name names, we all know that Runtown is chief among them.

Now, Runtown is shading the heck out of Mr Eazi for making that statement, using the opportunity to reveal that he is set to drop another song influenced by Ghanaian sounds. And if Mr Eazi doesn’t like it, Runtown thinks Mr Eazi can go and hug a transformer.

See what Runtown tweeted to reply Mr Eazi

Bout to drop that new sound again and pls Don’t get mad when i finish what you think you started ???????? — Runtown (@iRuntown) September 9, 2017

Check out some twitter reactions to Mr Eazi’s comment from some Nigerians who are baking him hot in the grilling oven:

Mr Eazi is Feeling Himself… Nigeria Artist are copying your style? Take it easy bro.. Don’t bite the fingers that fed you — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) September 10, 2017

Mr Eazi has Wizkid blowing him world wide. Has Temi flying his name on a plane and he is not loyal to Nigeria. Men are scum???????? — KinG NomSo???? (@ani_nomso) September 10, 2017

Damn…. Mr Eazi did pissed off Nigerians, check out this tweets. pic.twitter.com/MTSHdkFcne — your uncle (@Slyxra) September 10, 2017

However, to all the negative attacks that came at him, the “Bankulize” crooner says “Fire Burn Haters” – that’s exactly what his caption on a new post on Instagram says – see it below.