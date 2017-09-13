I’m still the best in Ghana because I’m focused – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Michael Owusu Addo, known by his stage name as Sarkodie, has disclosed that he’s still the best in the country because of how focused he is in life.

According to him, his exceptional music style and not following the trends of other musicians in the country makes him different thereby making Ghanaians consider him as the best which he also feels he is.

He stated that he has achieved a remarkable level of consistency in the music industry due to his state of mind stressing that he does not accept defeat easily because he’s not the type who gives up easily on issues especially when confronted with challenges.

Speaking with George Quaye on GhOne TV, Sarkodie said his big heart is able to accommodate any negative comment and is not interrupted with what people say about him.

‘Growth is very necessary to pay attention to, that’s why each year I bring something new and don’t recreate what I have already done.

‘My manager will attest to you that, I wasn’t even ready to get a Range Rover because I am very serious with my money, I think about the future and not the present,’ he said.

Sarkodie has fulfilled his promise by releasing his highly publicised 5th studio album titled “Highest” and it is getting massive airplay.

The classic album, which according to Sarkodie, is his ‘state of mind’, is a collaborative project with fellow musician Jayso.

The 19-track album (15 songs, 3 interludes and a bonus track) was released at exactly 12am on Friday, September 8 on the popular online store, iTunes.

