I’m going back to school – Agya Koo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-13

Ghanaian comic actor, Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo is going back to school following the successful implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his dream of getting formal education to enhance his knowledge on diverse fields.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially launched the free SHS at the West African Secondary School (WASS), with a call on Ghanaians to support the policy.

The policy is estimated cost government in excess of GH¢400 million to implement, for just the 2017/2018 academic year.

The Free SHS programme is a flagship intervention by the government to widen the gates of opportunities to every child, especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty.

Under the Policy, all cost barriers to education has been absorbed by the Government. It would improve quality of education, address equity issues associated with education in the country and, importantly, ensure that every child acquires employable skills by the time they leave school.

The Free SHS Policy will also cover pupils who gain admission to technical, vocational and agricultural institutions.

An elated Agya Koo on Accra-based Oman FM shortly after the launch Tuesday, applauded government for the wonderful initiative.

He noted that, the cost of providing free secondary school education would be cheaper than the cost of the alternative of an uneducated and unskilled workforce that had the capacity to retard development.

The Kumawood actor said President Akufo-Addo’s resolve to ensure accessible, equitable, quality and life-changing education for every Ghanaian child must be commended by all.

“We did not get this opportunity so parents whose wards are benefiting should take advantage of the free SHS”.