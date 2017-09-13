I’m a music director in church – Kurl Songx

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

2017-09-12

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx, has disclosed he is a music director at his church [Grace ‘Heflin’ Church in Adabraka] despite releasing his hit song “Jennifer Lomotey” which is considered secular in the Christian circles.

The song which has received massive airplay has gone viral and even sparked some controversy in certain parts of the country.

Speaking on Entertainment Capital on Accra100.5FM, Kul Songx disclosed he began singing in church and continues to sing in church to the glory of his maker despite his success with the “Jennifer Lomotey” single.

He wondered why Ghanaian musicians categorise songs as gospel and secular when “there is nothing like a gospel policeman and a secular policeman or a gospel banker and a secular banker.”

In his opinion, a person’s personal relationship with God is what matters and not the choice of song one decides to do as a career.

Speaking about how he started music, the 2016 MTN Hitmaker winner told show host, Bismark Boachie (DJ Premier), that: “I started singing at church at age 15 or 16. I was part of the choir and was given a song and I did well. So I started leading a couple of songs and I became the music director at church… I still sing in church even after singing “Jennifer Lomotey” because worshiping God is a relationship between you and the Supreme Being. Christianity is just a religion but the actual thing is your encounter with God.”

In 2013, Kurl Songx came second in the Vodafone Icons music competition but said could not get the support he needed to push his music.

In 2016, while in Takoradi in search of a job, he auditioned for the MTN Hitmaker and ended up winning the competition.