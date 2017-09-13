I’ll deliver U-17 trophy – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505282421_231_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin, believes his charges are good enough to win the upcoming World Cup in India despite their polarising performance at the African Youth Championship.

The Starlets are set to depart for camp in Abu-Dhabi as they seek to step up preparations for the tournament.

Ghana will have to contend with host nation, India, Columbia and United States of America in Group A.

The gaffer believes the team has taken pains to strengthen and expects the quality to show through when the competition commences.

“The last time we participated in the AYC I said I wanted qualification but this time we have the men to deliver the trophy.

“All things being equal,” he told the media.

