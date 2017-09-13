Hot VIDEO: Kweku Baako exposes NDC over free SHS

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has ‘exposed’ what he considers to be the ‘hypocrisy and lies’ told by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) about the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The veteran journalist commenting on the policy on Accra-based Peace FM’s Morning Show, Kokrokoo listed a litany of utterances and campaigns staged by the opposition party about the free SHS policy,

Foremost among them, he said was former President Mahama’s claim that the policy could not be achieved when it was muted by the NPP during the 2008 and 2012 elections.

