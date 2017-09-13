Gospel musicians are not united – Rose Adjei

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Flex Newspaper

2017-09-13

Rose Adjei <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505341819_324_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Gospel diva, Rose Adjei without missing words has confessed on Gospel Countdown on Atinka TV hosted by Sammy Flex that some Ghanaian gospel artistes pretend to love their fellow gospel artistes when they see them, hence making them not united as it should be.

The ‘Nyame Ye’ hit maker was very emphatic by saying some gospel musicians gossip about their fellow musicians, even at events and they go to the extent of making fun of them about their outfit and the mistakes they make when singing.

Rose Adjei believes some of these gospel artistes do that out of jealousy and when they are incapacitated in one way or the other. “I feel they do that when they know God has blessed you with a certain uniqueness they don’t have and they feel threatened by that.” she quickly said.

The gospel artiste has also confirmed that none of the gospel artiste is her close friend, but she likes all of them as friends.

Meanwhile, she has endorsed female gospel artistes marrying pastors to avoid wrong perceptions formed by people about pastors taking advantage of singers they travel with to perform at different places. She believes that, once the pastor marries a gospel artiste or a singer, it adds up to the entire ministry making it complete since he (pastor) would always need the musician or singer for his ministry.

Rose Adjei has her second album Judgment Day already on the market with tracks like ‘Nsre hey hey’, Lift Him High among others.