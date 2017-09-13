Gifty Anti receives Eastwood Anaba’s prophetic blessing for baby Ansah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

The royal family with the Rev. Eastwood Anaba's family

Ace broadcaster and host of The Standpoint program on GTV, Gifty Anti only three weeks ago became the mother to a darling baby girl.

Gifty and her husband, the chief of the Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwaw IV, welcomed their daughter on August 11, 2017, after two years of marriage.

The ‘princess’ of Adumasa was a welcome blessing to Gifty, who once admitted that she was not expecting to have children at her prime age of 47.

Baby Ansah Kwaw has received a number of visits from noted celebrities and media personalities such as actress and Producer Kafui Danku.

Lydia Forson and Selikem Acolatse-Apaloo also joined the train to visit the broadcaster’s lovely bundle of joy.

The recent visitors to the home of Gifty and her family were Rev. and Mrs. Eastwood Anaba of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Gifty, delighted by the visit from her ‘mummy’ and ‘daddy’ captioned the post:

“Rev EASTWOOD and Rev Mrs. Rosemond Anaba came to unleash the Apostolic and Prophetic blessings. This God we serve….Hold on to your faith. I am a woman with a Super Crazy Faith in God.”

Gifty Anti is a staunch activist for women and children’s right in the country and has used her platform to advocate for support for needy children.

She is the founder and president of the Girl In Need foundation, and the Awo Dansoa Reading Project.