Gifty Anti receives a warm visit from Lydia Forson and Selikem

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-09-13

Lydia Forson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505307622_244_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Ghanaian ace broadcaster, Gifty Anti who gave birth to a lovely baby girl on the 11th of August, has since received numerous visits from many figures to celebrate the gift of childbirth with her.

The media personality has received high-profile and celebrity guests at her residence to congratulate her for her safe delivery through the 9months journey and actress Kafui Danku was among the celebrities who have passed by to celebrate with the journalist.

Well, the recent warm visitors who graced the house of the women activist to congratulate and welcome her baby girl are actress Lydia Forson and colleague journalist Selikem Acolatse-Apaloo.

In the course of the visit, the journalist took a beautiful picture with her visitors and jokingly captioned it, “and finally, Lydia Forson and Selikem Acolatse-Apaloo came to visit. I guess we can now close the visiting gate lol. Thanks, ladies’.

Ghanaians heard the news of Anti Gifty’s marriage with Nana Ansah and received it with gladness when it was first revealed that the ace broadcaster has tied the knot.