Ghana forward Kelvin Amponsah named as forth best player Thai League

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-09-13

FC Chaiyaphum attacker Kelvin Amponsah has been named as the fourth best player in the Thai League by Goal Thailand in a 14-man list.

The talented forward has been in fine form for FC Chaiyaphum in the Northeastern Regional Championship as he has banged in ten goals in the league already.

His fifteen-shots on target in a single game is the highest of any player in Thailand this season and he has been praised for his high work rate also.

The 24-year-old has played in the Thai league since 2010 and he is one of the most respected African players in the Asian country.