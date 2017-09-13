Ghana Bar Association condemns ‘threats and attacks’ on Kenyan judges

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned threats and attacks on the Kenyan’s Supreme Court, following the Court’s verdict on the post-election petition in the Eastern African country.

The Supreme Court of Kenya overturned the result of the recently-held Presidential election, ruling that irregularities and illegalities harmed the integrity of the election.

Raila Odinga, the 72-year opposition leader, claimed the electronic voting results were hacked and manipulated in favour of the incumbent, Uhuru Kenyatta.

As a result, the Court nullified President Kenyatta’s win and called for another Presidential election to be held within 60 days.

Kenyatta will run against Odinga on October 17, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta hit out at the Supreme Court on Saturday questioning the grounds on which his nullification was determined. Accompanied by his deputy, William Ruto, President Uhuru threatened to ‘deal with’ the Judiciary should he be re-elected in 60 days.

“Even if you are so stupid, ask yourself something: The people elected an MCA, results were transmitted, and no one asked questions. Those of MPs and senators were transmitted, and no one asked questions and they have been sworn in. “Those of governors were transmitted, no one asked questions. Now how do four people and wake up and say there was a technicality in the transmission of the results of the President only? How?” asked Uhuru.

The Ghana Bar Association said: “We condemned in no uncertain terms threats and attacks on the Judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kenya after the delivery of verdict in the election, which came before the Court recently” says Mr Benson Nutsukpui, the President of the GBA.

He said such threats and attacks represented an affront to the Rule of Law in any democracy.

Mr Nutsukpui was addressing the opening session of the 2017/2018 Annual General Conference of the GBA in Sunyani.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially opened the five-day conference on Monday and is being attended by judges and lawyers across the country.

It is on the theme: “Saving the Future Generation from the Scourge of Corruption and Environmental Degradation; the Role of the Legal Profession”.

“The GBA joins its colleagues of the Kenyan Law Society to condemn all unwarranted, scurrilous and baseless attacks on the members of the Kenyan Supreme Court for discharging the duties of their judicial offices”, Mr Nutsukpui said.

Whilst calling on all political actors in Kenya to exercise maturity and decorum in their utterances, the GBA President reminded his colleagues that they had the duty to defend the Rule of Law in order to assure protection and a good life for all Ghanaians and to safeguard national security.