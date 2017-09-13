Full Performance: Sarkodie at Sallafest 2017 inside Tamale Sports Stadium

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Source: nydjlive.com
2017-09-13
Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie joined the King of the North Fancy Gadam for the 2017 Sallafest held at the Tamale Sports Stadium where they performed to over 20,000 fans.
Making a triumphant entry and welcomed by a cheering crowd, the energy and crowd response is one that will give you goosebumps.
For many who are yet to attend a Sarkodie concert, this performance is enough to make you want to buy a ticket for his next concert near your city.
Remember, all songs in this video were originally performed by recording artist Sarkodie and filmed at the venue by www.nydjlive.com.