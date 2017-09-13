Full Performance: Sarkodie at Sallafest 2017 inside Tamale Sports Stadium

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: nydjlive.com

2017-09-13

play videoSarkodie on stage

Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie joined the King of the North Fancy Gadam for the 2017 Sallafest held at the Tamale Sports Stadium where they performed to over 20,000 fans.

Making a triumphant entry and welcomed by a cheering crowd, the energy and crowd response is one that will give you goosebumps.

For many who are yet to attend a Sarkodie concert, this performance is enough to make you want to buy a ticket for his next concert near your city.

Remember, all songs in this video were originally performed by recording artist Sarkodie and filmed at the venue by www.nydjlive.com.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR