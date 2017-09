Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-13

Awal Mohammed



Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca has been ordered to pay US$ 54,000 to former player Awal Mohammed for wrongfully terminated his contract.

FIFA has instructed the club to compensate the centre back with a sum representing salaries and bonuses in arrears.

Mohammed, who has rejoined Kotoko, was released by Raja Casablanca in June last year.

The 26-year-old played only one season for the north African side.