Fans blast YOLO’s Fella Makafui for releasing explicit picture

2017-09-13

Fella Makafui plays the role of Serwaa, a villager who has migrated to the city to sell bread to earn a living in popular TV series You Only Live Once (YOLO).

Undoubtedly, she is one of the most talented actresses in Ghana and she has garnered a lot of fans since the TV series enrolled.

Serwaa is in the habit of sparking uproar on social media with the kind of photos she posts on social media.

Well, this time Fella Makafui has over done it. She has posted a video of herself clad in only plantain leave that is barely covering her boobs with some covering her head like a crown and captioned it:

“There are no more ceilings over my dreams …They have no LIMIT, they are LIMITLESS!!!! They are EXTRA-LARGE !!!”

Her fans have lambasted her for going too extreme this time round considering the fact that the YOLO series seeks to advise the youth against youthful exuberances.

