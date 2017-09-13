Emmanuella Abbeam set to release “Adonai” music video

Gospel singer Emmanuela Abbeam Amponsah Danso <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505316623_795_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghanaian UK based singer who partook in the 5th edition of the prestigious reality TV show dubbed MTN Hit Maker.

“Emma” as she’s popularly known has proven to Ghanaians with her soothing voice. The singer has left a huge mark while she partook in the competition.

Emma’s powerful voice and vocal control sound refreshing in the music video set to be released very soon.

Emma has been signed to Abbeam Productions, a record label owned by his Godfather “Abbeam Ampomah Danso” which runs both in Ghana and in the UK respectively.

