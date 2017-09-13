Emmanuel Banahene set to receive €56,500 from Turkish side Karsiyaka

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Ghana striker Emmanuel Banahene is set to be paid an amount of €56,500 from Turkish side Kar??yaka.

The President of the club Mutlu Altu? has agreed to pay Banahene the money following an order from FIFA.

Kar??yaka failed to pay the wages of the Ghanaian who plied his trade with them during the 2012/2013 season and they have been dragged to FIFA.

An ultimatum has been given to Karsiyaka to settle Banahene or face demotion and they are already to obliged.

“Our lawyers are in touch with Banahene and his lawyer, we are trying to negotiate, I do not think that the punishment will be implemented after we have paid and accepted our consent.”Altug told yeniasir.