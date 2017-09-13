Don’t misquote my statement on Funny Face and Afia Schwarzenegger – DKB

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Felix Korku

2017-09-13

DKB

Ghana’s king of Comedy, Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB is yet again a victim of bad reportage.

On TV3’s 3Music show last 2 weeks, DKB joined the burgeoning number of people who have so far added their voices to the trending news in the comedy industry at the moment i.e. the exchanges between Funny Face’s ex-wife and Afia Schwarzenegger’s scandal.

According to him, he does not believe the reality of Afia’s scandal circulating on social media stating that, the whole issue looked untidy with the two acting and sounding in the video as though they planned to stage a sensual play involving nudity.

But be that as it may, he condemned the action of the video being released and the public utterances of Funny Face’s ex-wife.

He went on to say that the actions of his colleagues, Afia and her husband plus Funny Face’s wife towards their marriage makes the whole concept of marriage very useless so he thinks couples should remain discrete about issues in their marriage so not to make marriage lose its beauty.

But many media houses have misquoted DKB in their reportage as reportedly saying Funny Face and Afia have made marriage useless.

In a nogokpo.com exclusive convo with DKB, the former Big Brother Africa star reiterated his accession that he was misquoted, saying “it is not the persons who have made marriage look useless but rather the actions involved and the utterances, so I didn’t attack their personalities as its been carried. Funny face and Afia are very good colleagues therefore I have no justification to slander them. Some media persons should desist from creating desperate stories that bring unnecessary tensions between good people”

He also used the opportunity entreat all Ghanaians to be discerning enough to distinguish between a real a cocked up news since bloggers and journalists have made publishing fake news the order of the day.