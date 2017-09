Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-13

Mzbel

Musician, Mzbel has said she prefers “to do it in a car” than “doing it in the shower”.

The musician made this known when she was speaking on Accra-based Joy FM on her media tour.

Although it’s unclear as to what the ‘sixteen years’ hit maker meant by the comment, many have said she meant sex.

Mzbel also used the opportunity to tell the world she has no interest in dating ‘small boys’ because they demand too much sex.