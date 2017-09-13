Chief-One to conquer Muslim communities with new single ‘Amin’

Music of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Ghanaian Musician known as Chief-One is finally ready to conquer Muslim communities with a new addictive banger titled ‘Amin’.

Chief-One has been in our ears for some time now and we can agree he is one of the newest things happening to music in Ghana. He has released a number of great songs last year and this year as well; which has made remarkable impacts across the country.

Finally, Chief-One is about to unleash what we call the greatest banger of the year! We had the greatest opportunity to have a listen to the new banger and we can assure the people of Ghana and Hip-hop lovers worldwide that, this song will become their new favourite!

The groovy instrumentals take you to the climax and the verses are infectious! We think Chief-One has spent more time in making this song and have invested a lot of energy, ideas and got listeners in mind when composing the song… This is it for Chief-One, and music lovers can finally have something new to add to their playlists!