Celebrities going wayward surrounded by bootlickers – OJ

2017-09-13

Gospel musician, OJ, asserts that some celebrities are unruly because they are mostly surrounded by sycophants.

According to him, a number of celebrities are being controlled by fame and have failed to incline their ears for words of wisdom as they prefer having around them people who will hail their actions whether good or bad.

“We shouldn’t take our celebrity life into homes… You need to have someone who can boldly caution you. I have people in my life who can sit me down and tell me ‘this is good, this is bad’. Never allow fame to control you. If you allow fame to control you, you lose control of yourself. Any celebrity who is going wayward is surrounded by bootlickers. You may be richer than them so they can’t advise you. But wisdom has nothing to do with money” he said in a Facebook live video.

As monitored by www.abrantepa.com, OJ further cautioned celebrities to live a life worthy of emulation as they serve as role models. He counseled that any decisions they take would have consequences on their lives which could be irreversible.

“If you are a celebrity, people look up to you so we should be mindful of the decisions we take. Age and life will teach you to be sober. You’d wish some of your actions could be reversed but it’d be too late. It’d be very painful. When taking a decision, we should be careful for the sake of our children and those who look up to us… Get someone who can straighten you up so you stand out and excel.

“I have a philosophy that we don’t swallow fame; we inhale it. Never ever swallow fame. If you do, you deceive your own self and you appear to your own self as a superhuman. The reason why a lot of people become famous and allow fame to control them is the person did not prepare for the fame; it just hit them,” he said.

OJ has curved a niche for himself in Ghana’s music industry as one with inspirational songs and incredible songwriting prowess. He has four albums to his credit: ‘Obi Nya Waye’ (2002), ‘Etesen’ (2006), ‘Nokwafo’ (2013) and Oboafo (2016).