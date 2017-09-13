Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Butcher, Bramble to grace OMA Future Stars Festival of Sport on Saturday

Former English Professional footballers Terry Butcher and Titus Bramble are expected in Accra for the fourth edition of the OMA Future Stars Festival of Sport which takes place at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The duo will bring their years of football experience to bear on the festival which is a collaboration between OMA Ghana, Ipswich Town Football Academy and Yinson Holdings Berhad.

Bramble (born 31 July 1981) is an English footballer who plays for Stowmarket Town, where he is also employed as a coach. He plays as a centre-back. Bramble is also Under-11 coach at Ipswich Town.

Bramble played in the Premier League over thirteen consecutive seasons between 2000 and 2013, representing Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland. After being released by Sunderland in 2013, he spent several years in a coaching capacity at Ipswich, with whom he began his career in 1998.

At international level, he made 10 appearances for the England under-21s between 2000 and 2002.

Butcher is the manager of the Scottish Premier League side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He was once a professional player. He played as a defender with Ipswich Town and Rangers in the 1980s. He was also a captain of England and won 77 caps in his career of ten years.

According to the organisers, the festival which will see students of five Tema-based schools competing for honours in football, athletics and netball is aimed at promoting education and instilling core values through sports.

The five public schools selected for the festival are: Community 7 Primary School, Community 8 Primary School, Twedease Primary School, Republic Road Primary School, Batsonaa Primary School as well as Future Stars from Togo.

According to the coordinator of the OMA Future Stars Festival of Sport, Ivan Cofie, female students will participate in this years camp which has seen netball and athletics competitions added to football.