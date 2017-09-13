Black Starlets defender Faisal Osman ruled out of FIFA U17 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-13

Faisal Osman

Defender Faisal Osman has been ruled out of next month’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals due to injury.

The centre-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during training and cannot recover for the tournament which starts on 6 October.

Osman, who plays for Kumasi-based Young Vipers, was released from camp for treatment.

He was a key member of the squad which won silver at the CAF Under-17 Nations Cup in Gabon last May.

The Black Starlets have left for a training tour of Abu Dhabi, UAE ahead of the World Cup which starts on 6 October.