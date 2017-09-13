Black Princesses target World Cup qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The national U-20 female team, Black Princesses are determined to make a fifth successive appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup next year, according to head coach Yusif Basigi.

The team since 2010 have represented the continent at the global event with their best performance being a first round exit.

On Friday, the Princesses begin their qualifying campaign with an away first round, first leg encounter against Algeria. They are among the 19 countries who will battle it out for the two slots allocated to Africa.

“Of course, since the Princesses made their debut appearance in the 2O10, our predecessors have always ensured that they have been at every competition and we will want to keep that going,” said Basigi, before the team departed for Algiers.

“With most of the girls drawn from the previous under- 17side, there is enough exposure and experience at that level. I think we will build on that, I’m very optimistic about our chances.

“We want to qualify for France 2018, and we will do all within our means, a game at a time to ensure that”.

Striker Priscilla Adobea, who has registered an impressive 10 goals this term in the local league, added the team is in great shape and confident of victory.

“We have had the best of training in camp and they defeated our senior side, the Queens, but we are just going in there to win”,

“Personally, I urge all Ghanaians to support us and I will continue with the good work I do for Ampem Darkoa ladies and get the goals”.