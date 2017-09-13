Be wary of friends; they can destroy your marriage – Emelia Brobbey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Actress Emelia Brobbey has blamed the collapse of her marriage on the bad company she kept as friends.

According to her, friends she trusted fed her husband with false information about she engaging in extra marital activities which got her ex-husband infuriated.

Emelia Brobbey who was speaking to Accra-based UTV said her husband among other things while seeking for a divorce cited her promiscuity as one of the reasons he wanted to leave her.

She indicated that her ex-husband blamed her severally based on the information her friends were feeding him about her.

The ‘Adamfo Bone’ movie producer said all the lies peddled against her were untrue and that has taught her that in life one should not trust even people around them.