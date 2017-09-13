Ayensu Starch Factory reopens on Thursday

Ghana’s only starch producing company established in 2002, the Ayensu Starch Factory has hardly worked efficiently since it was set up. The company has shut down several times for many reasons including raw material and fuel.

Ayensu Starch Factory is currently not in operation because its drier section developed a fault after the company had been in operation for less than three weeks.

Managing Director of the company, Evans Kwame Ayim said, by Thursday the company should be back on its feet since the part has been replaced.

Farmers who have cassava have however been turned away with several tones of cassava left to rot because the starch factory is not in operation. Farmers have taken to the media lamenting they have not been paid for the cassava they have supplied, while several cassava remains on their farms.

Evans Ayim in an interview with JoyBusiness assured farmers they will be paid their full amounts by next week Friday.

They indicate the starch in the warehouse alone can pay for more than the debt of GH₵120,000.

By Thursday when the factory comes back to stream, farmers will be called to bring their cassava. Close to 200 tones is expected to be processed.

While the factory fixes the drier problem other issues lurk or rare their head. Residual fuel is also a major area to grapple with since it is consistently in short supply according to the managing director.

Why ayensu starch factory must not collapse

Farmers are a major benefactor of the factory, providing a ready market for their produce. The company supplies starch to Guinness Ghana in the production of its Ruut Beer which is locally manufactured.

The crop research institute, pastry companies among others depend on their existence.⁠⁠⁠⁠