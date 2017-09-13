Akufo-Addo ‘plays daddy and mummy’ to orphaned family of three

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Free SHS is helping many students further their education

Two successive strokes of tragedy left a family of three without their parents.

In September 2016, father of a 26-year old KNUST graduate Ama, passed away. Her devastated mother would follow her husband to the grave the following month, November.

“I was just imagining how my siblings and I are going to cope” the National Service Personnel, Ama, seized up the sudden burden of taking care of her two siblings.

One of them is Joyce, a JHS graduate, hoping to enter SHS.



Financial pressure would constrict this family at Mallam in Accra as progress once assured by their parents now became uncertain.

Ama told Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay extended family members have tried to help but “it wouldn’t be like your parents around.”



And so for the new family head, figuring out her career as well as finding money to fund her little sister’s education was always going to be a problem.

The government policy to provide free SHS is therefore nothing short of a miracle.

A miracle

They had known about the intentions and the promises and the stated commitment to provide it. But this is Ghana. Words are not legs.

But true to the promise, free SHS is here. Joyce has registered to start another phase of her life at St. Mary’s SHS in Accra. She has a younger sister in JHS coming up too. And Ama needs to sort out her future by getting a job.

But its one step at a time. Mum and Dad are no more. But President Akufo-Addo is here with the free SHS.