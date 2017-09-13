Akufo-Addo has proven shallow critics wrong – Diamond Appiah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Daughter of Angel Obinim and now daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo has penned a long epistle to the President thanking him for taking Ghanaians to the promised land eight months after being in office.

According to the movie producer, the President has taken Ghana from the doom which was left by the Mahama led administration to a land of milk and honey.

She praised the President for having the poor at heart with the introduction of the Free SHS policy which has come to reduce the burden of parents some of whom hitherto would have gone to borrow money for the education of their wards.

My Dearest Daddy,

words cannot express how proud u have made me as a daughter Bcos you have proven to all your shallow minded critics that you are a man of integrity, competence n certainly the best leader Ghana has had after Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

It’s been only 8 months since you took over the affairs of our motherland and have managed to do wot “Yaanom” couldn’t do in 8years.

Our Nation was on the verge of collapse due to the terrible energy crisis “Dumsor” which affected a lot of businesses n every individual in the country.

We were plunged in a pit of darkness and it was hell for all of us and our children. The poor who couldn’t couldn’t afford generators n plants suffered the most. Our “Saviour” promised to resolve the issue during his campaign n indeed you have proven to all that you are a man of your words. “Agyenkwa aa onum bremuu” Ayekoo !! I doff my hat for you.

You have made dumsor a thing of the past n we truly appreciate your efforts in making Ghana work again. Free SHS has been something you’ve been passionate about from day one and yesterday it was implemented.

“Osi Adei y)” Nana Akuffo Addo, “Y3 mawu mo ni ejuma pa” indeed you are certainly a man for all especially the poor and vulnerable in our society and am Super proud of u Dad. May God strengthen n guide you to achieve all your presidential goals in order to make Ghana work again. Bless u.