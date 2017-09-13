Afia Schwarzenegger is not an ‘Ashawo’ – Mzbel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Akua Amoah has risen to the defense of Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger whose marriage has hit a dead end because she was allegedly caught cheating on her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah.

Though the man at the centre of the controversy claims he still loves Afia despite their disagreements, it is unclear whether she will agree to a reunion.

Last week the Television Personality was reported to have invoked the dreaded river deity Antoa Nyamaa on any family member or relation who dares try to settle the impasse between them insisting that their marriage was over.

Mzbel who is a close pal to Afia Schwarzenegger, who was commenting on the matter on Accra-based Joy Fm, disagreed with claims her friend is a commercial sex worker and sleeps around with men for money.

In what could pass for a spirited defense, she said there is actually something about the whole incident that is not known to the public and therefore advised persons against drawing hasty conclusions and passing judgment based on the court of public opinion.

“I don’t think she is a prostitute. It doesn’t make sense to me. I wasn’t sure of the whole thing going on. After seeing the full video, I think no one knows the truth in the matter. She is not that type. She is loud and all that but she is not into men.

“We don’t know the full story…”she fumed on the show.