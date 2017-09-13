Actress embarks on campaign to stop ladies from wearing panties

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Actress Baby Blanche has launched a campaign to stop ladies from wearing panties.

According to her, the campaign, dubbed ‘Operation Remove Your Panties’, is targeted at helping save the lives of women.

The founder of Blanche Foundation made the initiative known during an interaction with a selected number of media houses at the PM’s Bar in North Kaneshie on Saturday.

She noted that the campaign is advising young ladies to refrain from wearing panties since they play a major role in the cause of infections – like Candida – in the female genital organ.

In an interview with Nana Qwame Larbi of Hitz FM, Baby Blanche said; “The whole initiative is to help ladies free themselves from infections which most ladies suffer as a result of wearing panties. I have practiced it and it has helped me. I also want to impact this same practice onto others.

“I can’t preach about going ‘pantyless’ and contradict myself by wearing them. I am not wearing Panties as I speak to you.”

The actress, who admitted that she hasn’t sought advice from any medical professional, said that she commenced her campaign based on her personal experience and also research from the internet.

Baby, who is fully aware of the controversy her campaign can generate, stressed that it took her a lot of courage to boldly put this campaign into action.

She and her foundation have plans to take the campaign across the country and possibly to the world at large.