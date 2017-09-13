3rd edition of #FreeYourStyleFriday slated for 29th September

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Awura Abena Agyeman

2017-09-13

Free Your Style Friday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505336420_92_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Have you heard the next #FreeUrStyleFriday comes off on Friday, 29th September?

Have you heard the venue for the show is The Lab (East Legon, Adjacent the East Legon Police Station)?

Have you heard that there will be discounted shopping all day starting at 10am?

Have you also heard that after the main show ends, there will be a massive jam from 10pm?

You asked for a better show and we are going to give you just that. That’s why we’re asking you to call or whatsapp 0243766202 to register your group or individual performance, so we can better control the flow of the show to make it even more exciting.

Remember, it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis.

So call or whatsapp 0243766202 today to register your performance and show up at The Lab (Adjacent the East Legon Police Station) on Friday, 29th September and come show the world your talent.

#FreeUrStyleFriday is brought to you by #HorsemanShoes and #WearGhana with support from @Joy997FM @TheLab and @GIGKits