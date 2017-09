Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Musah Nuhu



Defender Musah Nuhu has been ruled out of Ghana’s opening Group A match against Guinea on Thursday.

The centre back suffered an early knee injury in the knockout round match against Gambia last Saturday.

Nuhu was replaced by Vincent Atingah who went on to score the only goal of the match from the match.

The WAFA SC libero has started running but will not be available for selection tomorrow.