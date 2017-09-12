Wiyaala headlines London African Music Festival’s launch party

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Ghanaian Afro pop artiste of international acclaim, Wiyaala, will start a couple of shows on Sunday 17th September, 2017 in London.

She will be headlining the 15th London African Music Festival launch party at Rich Mix in Bethnal Green Road, London. This comes after her tour in the UK with all-girl group GRRRL, which has been described by many as phenomenal.

Wiyaala will perform a acoustic set followed by a rocking African fusion show featuring her new guitarist, the equally talented Anglo-Egyptian, Haythem Mohammed, who is well-known in the North of England for his ability to create a whole live band sound from his acoustic guitar.

The London African Music Festival, now in its 15th year is a two week celebration of African artistes performing at venues around London.

Described by Guardian music critic Robin Denselow as “an impressively eclectic affair,” this year also features Ghanaian High Life sensations Pat Thomas and the Kwashibu Area Band at the Vortex Jazz Club, Dalston on the 30th September, 2017.