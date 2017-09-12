Volkswagen plans electric option for all models by 2030

Volkswagen, the world’s biggest carmaker, will offer an electric version of all its 300 models by 2030, becoming the latest manufacturer to move away from petrol and diesel.

VW will double investment in zero-emission vehicles to 20bn euros (£18bn) as it seeks to put the diesel emissions scandal behind it.

The German firm plans to offer 80 new electric cars across the group by 2025.

It comes as Mercedes-Benz also promised electric versions of all its cars.

Mercedes chief Dieter Zetsche said the entire range would have electric or hybrid versions by 2022.