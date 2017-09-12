U&A Kloddin wins the Young Achiever of the Year Award

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

2017-09-12

Fashion mogul, Usif Issah popularly known as U&A has been adjudged Young Achiever of the Year at the maiden edition of Merit Awards.

Other young entrepreneurs in the young achiever of the year category were, Ghanaian Belgium based Azee Burner of Mic Burners Records and Apya Fordjuor of Apya Music.

Prior to the awards nights, Solomon Asiedu, Public Relations Officer of U&A Kloddin told their customers on Facebook that they were very optimistic of winning “considering a number of lives that we’ve touched and hard work we’ve put in this year.” he added, “Merit Awards 2017 recognizing our efforts in the industry to nominate us was a win already”.

Usif Issah who won Young Achiever of the year on his Facebook profile wrote.



“Our success today has been a clear reflection of our pain yesterday, through the struggle we stood our grounds, because we had a great vision, in our minds eye we saw a very bright future. Being nominated as young achiever in the maiden edition of merit awards was an Honor. You stood by us when we solicited for your votes and we won! Together we made it! Thank you all for your support and we also dedicate this award to our brothers who were nominated in that category. We are all winners. Azee Ntwene Burner Alfred Brain Aborga Apya Gh”

The maiden edition of Merit Awards came off at the Royal Lamerta Hotel in Kumasi which rewarded high school scholars and high personalities, influencers, art performers and writers who positively impact the youth of Ghana.