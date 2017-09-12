Stop witch-hunting Akufo Addo’s free SHS – Mustapha Hamid tells NDC

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has described as pure witchcraft the entrenched stance and conduct exhibited by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

According to him, the NPP will resist any attempt by the Minority in Parliament to ‘witch-hunt’ President Akufo-Addo following the implementation of the policy.

“I think the NDC is just confused and don’t know what to do if the free SHS is implemented because they failed to make it feasible while in power. Instead of the NDC channeling their energy on supporting the President, they should stop witch hunting the Nana Addo because the policy will work” he said on Accra based Okay FM.

The Minority at the press conference accused government for the confusion that has characterized the computerized placement system.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu who addressed the media at Parliament in Accra, said the placement system is the worst and most incompetently handled in the history of Ghana.

It has generated controversy on many media platforms as some pundits express doubts about its feasibility.

Ahead of its official launch by President Akufo-Addo to fully commence the programme on Tuesday September 12, 2017, the Minority is asking government to cut out the pump and pageantry and focus on solving the issues.

But Mustapha Hamid indicated the policy will continue to be free no matter the amount of negative and propagandist statements made against it, especially from the NDC.

According to him President Akufo-Addo always remember his Ministers to have in mind that they will adhere to every promise made to Ghanaians as he sees no reason why they can’t fulfill promises made them during the 2016b electioneering period.

He however wondered why Minority leader has failed to appreciate the policy when indeed he was once a beneficiary.

“I am surprised about Haruna’s decision to lead the press and speak ill of the free SHS when he has also benefited from free SHS in the North. They should just give us a break and support Nana Addo’s dream” he stressed.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo will today (Tuesday) launch the government’s flagship education program, to mark its take-off across the country.