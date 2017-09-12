Stop wearing panties to save your lives – Actress

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Actress Baby Blanche over the weekend launched a campaign to stop ladies from wearing panties.

For the campaign, she is advocating for ladies above the age 18 to stop wearing panties as that is a major cause of the genital infections these ladies often contract.

Speaking at the short ceremony to outdoor the Blanch Foundation’s ‘Operation Remove Your Dross’ crusade, the actress disclosed that the vagina is a sensitive part of the body, which needs a breathing space, but ladies deprive it of this chance hence the campaign.

“Physicians aver that the female genital needs to breathe to maintain its PH levels to prevent fungi and odour. In that connection, professional medics in the health fraternity advice going bare below when it is bedtime and at the close of the day for unbridled passage of air to that vital area.

Baby Blanche further revealed that she has been panty-less for the past seven years, which has saved her from attaining diseases.

“As an advocate of going panty-less, have lived in the last seven years without panties and have never incurred the wrath of the bacterium at my vital area in relation to any infection.”

In conclusion, based on experts research and my own experience as well as colleague compatriots have come to realized that , I Blanche Worae ( Baby Blanche) and my foundation can say on authority without fear a lady without panties can leave a healthier life. So am entreating all Ghanaian ladies to join me in going panty-less for healthy life.”

The actress real name Blanche Worae on the day also talked about her first self-produced movie, Trophy which premieres on October 14 at the Siverbird Cinemas.

She asked that fans come out in their numbers at the premiere for gifts would be shared.