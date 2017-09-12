Sarkodie’s ‘Highest’ album is a ‘mad shit’ – D Black

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Source: abrantepa.com
2017-09-12
Rapper and businessman, D Black appears to have been marveled by the quality of Sarkodie’s fifth studio album ‘Highest’ as he has described it as a “mad sh*t”.
D Black, who recently asked people not to compare him to Sarkodie because the BET Award winner is a rapper while he is an entertainer, could not hide his admiration after watching video of ‘Baby Mama’, a song on the album.
‘Highest’ is a collection of 15 brand new songs, 3 interludes and a bonus track, making 19 tracks in total.
Described by Sarkodie as his most challenging project yet, it features some major local and International acts such as his long-time friend and Producer Jayso, UK’s very own Big Narstie, Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Moelogo (UK), renowned Spoken Word artist Suli Breaks (UK), Korede Bello (Nigeria), Praiz (Nigeria), Yung L (Nigeria), Joey B (Ghana), Jesse Jagz (Nigeria), Flavour (Nigeria) and Bobii Lewis (UK).
The album signing was held at West Hills Mall, Sunday, and abrantepa.com can report that it was successful.
@sarkodie The Highest Album! ????????madddd shit!!! Just watched the first video #BabyMama ft. @1RealJoeyB ! Baddd!! Cop : https://t.co/mlP6bml6vy
— Mr.DesmondBlackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 8, 2017