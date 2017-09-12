Sarkodie remade my beat for his track 15 – Producer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-09-12

Gafacci <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505244619_659_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sarkodie’s call on media people to resist from posting bootlegged copies of his album is ironic because he doesn’t value creative work, says Ghanaian music producer, Gafacci.

On Sunday, the latter posted a series of tweets slamming the rapper for pulling a fast on on him by remaking his composition without his (Gaffaci) permission.

The song is question is ‘All I want Is You‘ featuring Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Praiz.

“Track 15 on #Highest album was originally composed with my production. But @sarkodie pull a fast one. Eh boys!” reads one of the tweets.

Plagiarism very much alive and kicking in Ghana https://t.co/ntyAf1dJEO — akwaabamusic (@akwaabamusic) September 12, 2017

WILL BE RELEASING MY E.P .

ONE THING I CAN GUARANTEE YOU IS

LESS IS MORE. ????????????????????????TO THE WORLD???? — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) August 17, 2017

An artiste will compose a song on your beat then ask another producer to remake another beat for the composition without ur knowledge.smh???????? — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

The lack of integrity is really deep in some GH artiste???????? — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

This things happen to up and coming producers but i never knew how serious it is till @SARKODIE Show me say that fuckery is real. — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

I respect you man but If you want bloggers to do the right thing it’s time you do the same — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

I no vex but this undermining is some slow shit. Staying up late at night to make beats is blood & sweat. Be professional bruh — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

Gafacci is renowned Ghanaian record producer. He has worked with a number of artistes including Sarkodie, D Black, Dee Money, Chase and J Town.

He produced the 2010 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Freestyle Cypher featuring Tinny, Sakordie, Ayigbe Edem, Kweku T and Reggie Rockstone and Baby G. Sarkodie.

He is also the Co-Founder of Afro Electronic Dance Music band Jowaa.