Sarkodie remade my beat for his track 15 – Producer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-09-12

Gafacci

Sarkodie’s call on media people to resist from posting bootlegged copies of his album is ironic because he doesn’t value creative work, says Ghanaian music producer, Gafacci.

On Sunday, the latter posted a series of tweets slamming the rapper for pulling a fast on on him by remaking his composition without his (Gaffaci) permission.

The song is question is ‘All I want Is You‘ featuring Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Praiz.

“Track 15 on #Highest album was originally composed with my production. But @sarkodie pull a fast one. Eh boys!” reads one of the tweets.

Gafacci is renowned Ghanaian record producer. He has worked with a number of artistes including Sarkodie, D Black, Dee Money, Chase and J Town.

He produced the 2010 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Freestyle Cypher featuring Tinny, Sakordie, Ayigbe Edem, Kweku T and Reggie Rockstone and Baby G. Sarkodie.

He is also the Co-Founder of Afro Electronic Dance Music band Jowaa.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR