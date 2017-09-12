Music of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The Best Rapper crown has been hotly contested since the dawn of hip-life, for a stretch of time following the release of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic album, the consensus Best Rapper was Sarkodie.

Many have challenged Sarkodie’s dominance since and the latest to do it is Reefer Tym Ghanaian musician who’s steadily gaining grounds.

In a tweet by Reefer Tym on Sunday night he share punching Ghanaian heavy weight rapper as not the best rapper anymore… read tweet beneath (unedited).

“Sarkodie ain’t the best in Ghana, I am” Reefer Tym tweeted on Sunday night. “I am.”

He punctuated the proclamation with a smiley face and a Ghanaian flag emoji.

It’s a bold claim from Reefer, The Labadi rapper has been working with Smoque, Avery on the Beat and L.M. Beatz on his new projects and most are yet to be released/

Check out his current song ‘Shatta Wale’ and Its All Loving (feat. Awuley) he’s promoting