Sannie Daara was a serial caller, I trained him to become BBC journalist – Ekow Asmah

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-12

Sannie Daara <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505221222_147_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Veteran journalist, Ekow Asmah, has told Happy FM, an Accra based radio that he trained Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications director Sannie Dara to become a journalist when he frequently used to be a serial caller.

In an interview with Happy FM, Ekow Asmah said, “Sannie Daara was a serial caller, but I gave him the opportunity in journalism at the time I was with radio gold. I trained him from a serial caller to a BBC trained journalist”.

“At the moment he has done what I couldn’t do, rising from being a journalist to a football administrator,”

Prior to securing his dream job at BBC, Saanie Dara worked with Radio Gold and Choice FM.

However, Daara switched his role from being a global Journalist to become the Communications director of the Ghana Football Association under GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.