Sannie Daara was a serial caller, I trained him to become BBC journalist – Ekow Asmah

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-12
Veteran journalist, Ekow Asmah, has told Happy FM, an Accra based radio that he trained Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications director Sannie Dara to become a journalist when he frequently used to be a serial caller.
In an interview with Happy FM, Ekow Asmah said, “Sannie Daara was a serial caller, but I gave him the opportunity in journalism at the time I was with radio gold. I trained him from a serial caller to a BBC trained journalist”.
“At the moment he has done what I couldn’t do, rising from being a journalist to a football administrator,”
Prior to securing his dream job at BBC, Saanie Dara worked with Radio Gold and Choice FM.
However, Daara switched his role from being a global Journalist to become the Communications director of the Ghana Football Association under GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.