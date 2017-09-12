Pope Skinny, DJ Wobete dance to viral ‘One Corner’ song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-12

play videoPope Skinny and DJ Wobete doing the ‘One Corner’ dance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505233822_339_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Renowned host of Adom FM’s Kasahari Level Pope Skinny and Ghana’s trusted disc-jockey DJ Wobete joined the ‘One Corner’ challenge in the Adom FM studios on Saturday.

Undoubtedly, an underground artiste, Patapaa carried the crown of the season at this year’s Agona Swedru Akwambo Festival with his song ‘One Corner’ that got patrons seeking secluded places to dance off to the ‘crazy’ tune.

The high tempo ‘Hi-life-Azonto’ song has gained immense recognition in all corners across the country.

Nonetheless the ‘One Corner’ song comes with a frenzy dance which sends dancers wayward – with some of them seeking to hide under cars, motor bikes, gutters among other places upon hearing the song.

With this, Rapper Pope Skinny and DJ Wobete during the Kasahari Level on Saturday decided to join the ‘One Corner’ challenge.

Watch the Video below: