Paperless system challenges resolved – GRA

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-11

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Isaac Crentsil says challenges that impeded the smooth take off of the paperless goods clearing system at Ghana’s ports has been resolved.

Port officials last week struggled to control frustrated clearing agents at the Tema port. The clearing agents, as a result, staged some protests to demand the cancellation of the new system.

Hundreds of angry Cargo forwarders thronged the Long Room of the Tema Port to protest the delays in the system.

Customs officers over the weekend issued temporary measures to guide affected agents to clear their goods.

A deputy Commissioner of Customs Service, Richard Yaotse apologized for the challenges that plagued the implementation of the paperless system.

“We apologize to our stakeholders. We are very sorry for what happened. For all the inconveniences we caused all stakeholders, we are very sorry,” he pleaded.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Crentsil explained his outfit has addressed the challenges.

He was however hopeful that all goods would be cleared by close of day today [Monday].

“We cleared a lot over the weekend. We are hoping that by today [Monday] all would have been cleared. The officials at the Tema port are also around releasing containers. So everyone is working to address last Thursday’s challenges,” he added.