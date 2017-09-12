Only blockheaded people will say I’m not talented – Ebony Reigns

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Unarguably, Ebony Reigns is the most talked about female songstress in Ghana currently.

However, most of the talk has not been about her talent as a musician but rather about the frequent exposure of her body to the world.

Some people have argued that she lacks talent hence the move to flaunt her body in order to be talked about.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based UTV, the Dancehall artiste said it is only dumb people who will say she has no talent because she has proven herself to be a force to reckon with these few years she came to the industry.

She said “If you say I’m not talented then you are dumb. Anyone who has brains knows that I am madly talented”.