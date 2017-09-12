Ntokozo Mbambo set to grace WIW stage with Ohemaa Mercy, others, September 24th

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Epic Qoncept

2017-09-11

Women in Worship <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505179821_147_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It’s time for the women to raise their voices to the heavens as Genet Services in collaboration with GhOne presents the maiden edition of the All Female Worship Concert Dubbed “Women In Worship”

With the sole purpose of creating a thundering praise ,the night of non stop worship will be led by the crown gospel award winner and renowned female gospel minister Ntokozo Mbambo all the way from South Africa , Ghana ‘s very own Ohemaa Mercy , Diana Hamilton, Cynthia McCauley , Becky Bonney, Naa Mercy and the ageless Tagoe Sisters.

Ntokozo Mbambo who is coming to Ghana for the second time has ministered as opening act for countless acclaimed Gospel musicians like Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin and Cece Winans on their South African tours respectively.

The event “Women In Worship” which will be held on Sunday 24th September ,2017 at Perez Dome, Dzorwulu at exactly 4pm, Will also feature powerful and respected women of God such as Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel , Madam Joyce Arye of Salt And Light Ministry, Mama Christie Doe Tetteh of Solid Rock Ministry , and many more to fill the atmosphere with God’s word through a rhythm of worship.

The event said to raise funds for the sensitization and awareness for women with cervical cancer as its tickets up for 30ghc Single , 50ghc Double and 80ghc VIP and available at the front Desk of Starr Fm , Kasapa Fm ,GhOne Tv , Joy fm , Radio Universe and at Airport shell ,Accra.