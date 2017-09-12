Nobody can force me into retirement – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Asamoah Gyan admits the Black Stars are going through difficult times as they look destined to miss out on qualification to the 2018 World Cup, but that will not force him into premature retirement.

There have been calls from fans for some senior players, including Asamoah Gyan, to step aside after they were outclassed by the youngsters in Ghana’s double-header World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The old guards failed to inspire the Black Stars as the team drew 1-1 in the first leg but it was a different story in the second leg without them as Ghana recorded a resounding 5-1 victory over the Red Devils in Brazzaville.

“In this world, things are obvious and it happens in every institution, but I know I won’t play the national team till the end of my life so I will one-day say goodbye to the nation,” Gyan told Angel FM.

“My records for the national team can’t be erased, yes, it can’t be erased and no one can retire me from the national is only God and time.

Asamoah is Ghana’s all-time top scorer after scoring his 50th goal against Ethiopia two months ago.