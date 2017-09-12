Noble Nketia to re-launch project in Italy

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-11

Gospel musician Noble Nketia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505194226_831_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Noble Nketia will host a concert to re-launch a project dubbed ‘Kids Off The Street Project’ in Italy on October 14.

The event, according to the artiste, will take place at the Maranatha Assemblies of God, Via Della Cascina Pontevica 40 25124 Folzano, Brescia in Italy.

The gospel musician, who returned home recently from Rome, disclosed that the event is being organized to raise funds and also to create awareness for the project.

The Italy launch concert which is fully endorsed and supported by the Ghana Embassy in Italy, Ghana National Association in Italy, Italian Embassy in Ghana and the Ministry of Women & Children Affairs, seeks to support orphanages committed to taking care of underprivileged children removed from the streets of Ghana.

Before the event, there will be a media briefing on September 23, 2017 at the Golden Eagles Global Ministries, Via Luigi Abbiati 18c, Fornaci (Brescia), Italy.

The event is in partnership with JabCrew and Assemblies of God, Ghana-Italy, and under the patronage of Her Excellency Paulina Tangoba Abayage, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy.

So far, Noble Nketia’s charity project has identified and will be working in partnership with a number of orphanages like Children’s Home of Hope at Asebu in the Central Region, Christ Faith Foster Home, Frafraha in the Greater Accra, and Anum Apapam Orphanage in Eastern Region.

“In due course, other orphanages and children’s homes will be added as we grow resources of the project,” Noble Nketia added..