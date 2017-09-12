Meet the lady taking the barbering business serious in Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-12

Frimpomaah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505215822_518_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

When barbering is mentioned in Ghana, not many links such a job to women, as it is normally regarded as a job for males.

However, somewhere in Kumasi, there is a young lady who is apparently rewriting the scripts for all to see. Frimpomaah Owusu Ansah is one that is redefining barbering in Ghana, albeit being a lady.

On a daily basis, she works as a barber and a makeup artiste for both males and females.

Her story was brought to light by a Facebook user named Apos Prospero Ntim, who claims Frimpomaah is his sister.

Commending below a publication by Yen.com.gh telling the rare story of another lady who is a barber in Nigeria, Kehinde Onaopemipo Adeola, Ntim took the opportunity to share the story of his sister to the world.

According to him, Frimpomaah’s hands “are blessed with many job skills [that] she carries. [She] barbers (both male and female hair cut, perming cut), nails makeup, eye lashing, pedicure, eye brow tattooing, temporal body tattooing and she also plaints hair”.

According to him, she used to work for somebody, but stopped due to unstated reasons.

“She was working for someone but for now she has stopped… we have found her a container hence soon she will be a master and start working for herself,” Ntim disclosed.

Having a female barber is very rare in Ghana, but for this young lady, that is what she always wanted to do and it’s a dream come true.

Click “Photos” for more