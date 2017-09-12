Massive turnout at Sarkodie’s album launch

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Edward Baglogee

Hundreds of music lovers and fans of Ghana’s finest rapper and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie, over the weekend throng the West Hills Mall in Accra to witness the launch of the much-awaited fifth studio album dubbed: ‘HIGHEST.’

The album launch also followed with an autograph signing session.

The overwhelming attendance by fans at his album signing on souvenirs was really great as fans bought copies of the album.

At the event musicians including Article Wan, Medikal, Strongman, Kwasi Arthur, B4Bonah, Tee Phlow etc.

The 18-track album features collaborations with Suli Breaks, Jesse Jagz, JaySo, Worlasi, Koredo Bello, Joey B, Victoria Kimani and Runtown.

Speaking at the launch, Sarkodie explained that the album’s name: ‘Highest’ represents his achievement in his musical career.

“No one made it to the highest level without going through the lows. From that kid on the streets of Tema to selling out concert across the globe. Surely, I have come a long way and ‘Highest’ is a celebration of my achievements,” he said.

He further stated that his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi), influenced his creativity and content on the album: “… even though she doesn’t understand a word of what I say, I had to be very self-conscious of what I say.”

The Adonai hit-maker’s 5th Studio Album was produced by Jay SO, CEO of Skillions Records.